Jared Goff has played 69 games each with the Lions and Rams: I’ve become a Lion now

Jared Goff played his 69th game with the Lions on Sunday, and he played 69 games with the Rams. He says there’s no doubt now which team he’ll be more associated with over the course of his career.

Goff said he wasn’t aware that he had played the same number of games with both teams until he was asked about it in an interview after Sunday’s game, but once he learned of it he considered it an important milestone in his career.

“I heard that when I did my radio thing earlier this week, I was like, Wow, that’s cool,” Goff said. “I’ve certainly become a Lion now in my career, when I look back on it, it’s going to be majority Lions. Hopefully a lot more majority as we go on. It’s been a fun journey here, it’s been fun to grow into, be a part of this city, and to flip that way is cool.”

The 30-year-old Goff expects to play many more years with the Lions.

“Hopefully a long time. I don’t know, it’s hard to answer, but I think a long time,” Goff said of how long he’ll last in Detroit.

Goff is under contract with the Lions through 2028, and given the structure of his contract -- which sees his cap hit skyrocket to $69.6 million next season -- it wouldn’t be surprising if he and the team agree to restructure his contract next year to lower his cap hit for 2026 while extending the length of his deal. He’s likely to play a lot more than 69 more games with the Lions.