Jared Goff: Lions’ offense was not even close to good enough vs. Packers

Lions quarterback Jared Goff was not happy with the play of the offense in Sunday’s 27-13 loss to the Packers.

“Not even close to good enough,” Goff said. “Not even remotely close.”

The Lions had a 16-play, 78-yard drive that ended with a 30-yard field goal, and a nine-play, 59-yard drive that ended with a 27-yard field goal. Goff said the Lions can’t afford to settle for short field goals when they drive so deep into opposing territory.

“I thought we moved the ball decently, just once we got to the red zone we couldn’t punch it in,” Goff said.

Goff dismissed any concerns about the Lions’ struggles after losing offensive coordinator Ben Johnson in the offseason and said he’s confident the right people are in place, and that the offense will play better, himself included.

“We’ll move forward fine. We’ve got good players, we’ve got good coaches, there just needs to be an urgency of improvement. Today wasn’t even close to good enough offensively and we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Goff said after the game. “A lot of it falls on me. There’s some things I can do better.”

That needs to start on Sunday, when Johnson’s Bears come to town.