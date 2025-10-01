Jared Verse: Trent Williams is a first-ballot Hall of Famer for a reason

Reigning defensive rookie of the year Jared Verse has recorded a sack and forced fumble in each of the last two weeks.

While Verse has been moving around on defense, he’ll have another challenge coming up on Thursday night, as he will go up against famed 49ers left tackle Trent Williams.

Verse has a reputation for being a big on-field talker. But he knows exactly who he’s playing on Thursday night.

“I tell everybody the same thing. Trent’s one of the best linemen ever. He’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer for a reason,” Verse said on Tuesday, via transcript from the team. “I think he’s been in the league longer than I’ve played football, so he understands it, but I think the biggest challenge he adds is that with age, you’ve become more savvy. He’s figured out, ‘OK, I’m not even going to take this block head on. I’m going to manipulate it.’ He’s going to mess with you a little bit, just enough that it makes you not be able to make the play.

“But he’s also still that dominant version of Trent, where it’s like he can get right in front of you, he can eat power, he can stop you in the pass rush. He has a lot of things that you’ve got to focus on to be successful against him.”

So does that mean Verse is going to change his approach to trash talk?

“I don’t lie down for anybody. I don’t change up who I am for anybody, but I’m also not dumb,” Verse said with a laugh. “I’d rather let a sleeping giant sleep. I’m not going to wake up anybody who’s minding their business — especially somebody like that.”

In four games this season, Verse has recorded 17 total tackles with 2.0 sacks, three tackles for loss, six QB hits, and two forced fumbles.