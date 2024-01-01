Jaren Hall interception leads to Jayden Reed touchdown, Packers lead 10-0

The Vikings switched to Jaren Hall at quarterback in large part due to Nick Mullens’ interceptions.

Now Hall has thrown one on Minnesota’s second possession of the night — though it wasn’t necessarily his fault.

Either way, the Packers took advantage of the turnover to take a 10-0 lead on Sunday Night Football.

With T.J. Hockenson out with a season-ending knee injury, Hall fired a second-down pass over the middle to tight end Johnny Mundt. But it went off of Mundt’s hands and cornerback Corey Ballentine caught it for a takeaway.

Green Bay didn’t take long to score off the extra possession. On second-and-20, quarterback Jordan Love fired a strike deep over the middle to rookie receiver Jayden Reed for a 33-yard touchdown.

That was Love’s 28th touchdown of the season and Reed’s seventh touchdown catch.

The Packers got a field goal on their previous possession, with Anders Carlson hitting from 34-yards out to cap a 12-play drive.