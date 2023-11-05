Jaren Hall ruled out with a concussion

Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall’s first NFL start came to an early end.

Hall looked dazed after being hit by Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah and linebacker Kaden Elliss while trying to run the ball into the end zone in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. Hall was examined in the sideline medical tent before being taken to the locker room and ruled out for the rest of the afternoon with a concussion.

Josh Dobbs will now be the quarterback for the Vikings. He joined the team in a trade on Tuesday. The Vikings do not have an emergency quarterback and the CBS broadcast said that running back Cam Akers will be taking snaps if Dobbs has to leave the game.

The Vikings kicked a field goal after Hall was stopped short of a touchdown and it’s 3-3 at the end of the first quarter in Atlanta.