Jarrett Stidham to start Denver’s preseason finale, Zach Wilson will follow

With Bo Nix winning Denver’s quarterback competition, he will get to rest for Sunday’s preseason finale against Arizona.

Head coach Sean Payton said in his Friday press conference that Jarrett Stidham will start and play around eight to 12 snaps. Then Zach Wilson will come in and play for the Broncos to get an extended look at him.

Stidham is in position to be the team’s backup. Payton also noted that the club could keep three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, which means Wilson could stick around after the Broncos acquired him from the Jets in the offseason.

Stidham has completed 11-of-18 passes for 102 yards with two interceptions this preseason. Wilson is 12-of-19 passing for 146 yards with one touchdown.

Nix, the No. 12 overall pick of this year’s draft, was the second quarterback to play in Denver’s preseason opener against Indianapolis and started the matchup with Green Bay last week. He’ll end his preseason 23-of-30 for 205 yards with two touchdowns — good for a 116.7 passer rating.