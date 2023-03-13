 Skip navigation
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men's 1500m
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jason Kelce will play in 2023

  
Published March 13, 2023 08:46 AM
March 13, 2023 01:20 PM
March 13, 2023 01:20 PM
All-Pro center Jason Kelce announces he is returning to Philadelphia for the 2023 NFL season, and Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed layout what that means for the Eagles' offensive line.

Eagles center Jason Kelce’s wait to make a decision about the 2023 season didn’t generate the kind of attention that a certain quarterback has generated in recent weeks and Aaron Rodgers now has the spotlight all to himself because Kelce has announced his plans.

Kelce will be back for another season in Philadelphia.

“I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season ,” Kelce wrote on Twitter. “After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year. Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain’t fucking done yet!”

Kelce has been with the Eagles since 2011 and he has started every game the team has played since the start of the 2015 season. He is 13 games away from passing David Akers for the most games in franchise history, although defensive end Brandon Graham could get there first as he has played two more games than Kelce and has re-signed with the Eagles for 2023.