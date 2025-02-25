Jason Licht: Chris Godwin means the world to us, hope we can reach an agreement

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin’s contract was set to void earlier this month, but Godwin agreed to move the date to the day before the start of the new league year in order to give him and the team more time to work on a contract extension.

Reaching an agreement would allow the Bucs to avoid having dead money on their 2025 salary cap and would ensure that Godwin remains with the only NFL team he has played for during his career. On Tuesday, Bucs G.M. Jason Licht said from the Scouting Combine that the shift in void dates also allows the team more time to see how Godwin is recovering from his season-ending dislocated ankle.

“The facts are he had a serious injury, missed a lot of time,” Licht said in a press conference. “There’s still some uncertainty with any injury like that at this point, so move the void so it gives us more options, more flexibility as it pertains to him. We just gotta make a good decision, but we hopefully can come to an agreement with him because Chris means the world to this organization.”

Licht said that the team has to “weigh through some variables” related to Godwin’s injury, but noted that the wideout bounced back from a torn ACL he suffered in 2021 and added that he wouldn’t bet against Godwin making a full recovery.