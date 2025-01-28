Jason Witten is not expected to join the Cowboys’ staff for 2025

It was generally anticipated that former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten would join the team’s coaching staff for this season, but owner Jerry Jones squashed that Monday.

Patrik Walker of the team website reports that Jones said Witten is not expected to join his former team in any capacity for 2025.

“Certainly, Jason is an outstanding coach,” Jones added.

Witten has served as the head coach at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas, the past four seasons. He has no other coaching experience.

He recently celebrated a second consecutive Texas state championship for private schools.