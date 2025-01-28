 Skip navigation
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Jason Witten is not expected to join the Cowboys’ staff for 2025

  
Published January 27, 2025 07:28 PM

It was generally anticipated that former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten would join the team’s coaching staff for this season, but owner Jerry Jones squashed that Monday.

Patrik Walker of the team website reports that Jones said Witten is not expected to join his former team in any capacity for 2025.

“Certainly, Jason is an outstanding coach,” Jones added.

Witten has served as the head coach at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas, the past four seasons. He has no other coaching experience.

He recently celebrated a second consecutive Texas state championship for private schools.