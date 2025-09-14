 Skip navigation
Jauan Jennings is expected to play, Trent Williams to work out before game

  
Published September 14, 2025 08:49 AM

The 49ers have a couple of offensive starters listed as questionable for Sunday’s game in New Orleans and Sunday morning brings a positive update about one of them.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that wide receiver Jauan Jennings is expected to play. Jennings recovered from a calf injury in time to play in Week 1’s win over the Seahawks, but he hurt his shoulder in the game and missed two days of practice before getting in a limited workout on Friday.

Left tackle Trent Williams was the other player to land a questionable designation. He followed the same practice schedule as Jennings, but Schefter reports that he will work out before the game to see if he’s well enough to play.

Spencer Burford would be the next man up for the 49ers if Williams is inactive.