Javon Kinlaw heads to Washington

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen out, defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw in.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the Commanders have agreed to terms with Kinlaw on a three-year, $45 million deal.

A first-round draft pick of the 49ers in 2020, Kinlaw was traded to the Jets in 2024, where he became a full-time starter for the first time.

The move reunited Kinlaw with Commanders G.M. Adam Peters, who was the assistant G.M. with the 49ers when Kinlaw was drafted.

It’s the latest move from a Commander teams that hopes to bridge the gap with the Eagles.