Javonte Williams: Sky’s the limit for me and Miles Sanders in Dallas

The Cowboys went into the offseason talking about their desire to upgrade their running game and they’ve made several moves with that in mind.

Former Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams was hired as the offensive coordinator with an eye on making the team more physical up front and they completely changed the top rungs of the running back depth chart. Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott are out while Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders are now set to be the top players in the backfield in Dallas.

Williams said Monday that he “just really wanted to be a part of the change” and that the chance to partner with Sanders is one that excites him.

“The sky’s the limit — I’ve been watching Miles since he was at Penn State, and then with the Eagles and a little with Carolina,” Williams said, via the team’s website. “I’ve always respected his game, and I’m ready to get in here and compete with him, and grind.”

Sanders also spoke to reporters and said he likes the identity the Cowboys are trying to establish this season. Their success at implementing it will have a lot to do with whether Brian Schottenheimer’s first season as a head coach is a successful one.