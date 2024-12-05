Jawaan Taylor limited in Thursday practice

The Chiefs have had significant performance issues at offensive tackle this season but they now also have a potential injury concern.

Kansas City downgraded right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) to a limited participant in Thursday’s practice.

Taylor was listed as full on Wednesday.

Kansas City may be looking to start recent free-agent signee D.J. Humphries at left tackle this week. If Taylor isn’t able to play, then quarterback Patrick Mahomes could have two new starting OTs.

Everyone else on Kansas City’s 53-man roster was a full participant in Thursday’s session, including listed players tight end Noah Gray (shoulder) and defensive end Charles Omenihu (knee).