nbc_csu_snfchargersatchiefs_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_billsatrams_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241205.jpg
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Jawaan Taylor limited in Thursday practice

  
Published December 5, 2024 05:09 PM

The Chiefs have had significant performance issues at offensive tackle this season but they now also have a potential injury concern.

Kansas City downgraded right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) to a limited participant in Thursday’s practice.

Taylor was listed as full on Wednesday.

Kansas City may be looking to start recent free-agent signee D.J. Humphries at left tackle this week. If Taylor isn’t able to play, then quarterback Patrick Mahomes could have two new starting OTs.

Everyone else on Kansas City’s 53-man roster was a full participant in Thursday’s session, including listed players tight end Noah Gray (shoulder) and defensive end Charles Omenihu (knee).