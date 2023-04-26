 Skip navigation
Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s likely window is 12 to 22

  
Published April 26, 2023 03:58 PM
nbc_pft_zayflowersint_230426
April 26, 2023 08:49 AM
Zay Flowers joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss his decision to stay at Boston College, who he models his game after, what it was like to work out with Patrick Mahomes and more.

The most important thing a player can know before the draft is where he’s likely to be picked -- when the window opens, and when it closes.

For Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, it’s believed there’s a 10-pick stretch during which he could be taken.

The likely window opens at No. 12, with the Houston Texans. It closes with the Baltimore Ravens, at No. 22.

Our one and only mock draft has him going on the high side, to Houston. If he slips past Houston, he could go to the Packers at No. 13.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson surely would be happy about getting Smith-Njigba to go along with Odell Beckham Jr., who signed two weeks ago.

It’s unclear how many receivers will be taken in the first round this year. The number could be on the low side, with Smith-Njigba and Boston College’s Zay Flowers the two most likely to be taken.

Attached is our Wednesday morning interview from PFT Live with Flowers.