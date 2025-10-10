 Skip navigation
Jaxson Dart leaves for two plays for a concussion check, cleared to return

  
Published October 9, 2025 10:35 PM

Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart was injured late in the third quarter.

Dart tried to scramble but was caught from behind by Patrick Johnson for a sack. As Dart was going to the ground, his upper body jammed into Azeez Ojulari.

Dart’s helmet came partly off his head.

He stayed on the ground for several minutes before running off and into the medical tent.

Russell Wilson replaced him and ran two plays before the Giants punted. Giants fans booed Wilson after an ugly incompletion.

Dart cleared concussion protocol, allowing him to return for the next series. He came back to a standing ovation.