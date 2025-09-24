Jaxson Dart on becoming Giants’ starting quarterback: “I’m ready”

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart says he found out Tuesday morning that he will start Sunday’s game against the Chargers, and he’s confident he’ll prepare the right way this week and put on a good performance on the field.

“I’m ready,” Dart said. “You always try to say I’m going to prepare each week the same, but in all reality you have different responsibilities as a starter, so I’m just locked in.”

Dart stressed that he appreciates coach Brian Daboll and the rest of the organization having faith in him to get the job done.

“Excited for the opportunity and very humbled,” Dart said.

Dart says that Russell Wilson, who has been benched after three games, has been nothing but supportive.

“There’s a bunch of real professionals around here, so it’s been really appreciated from my end,” Dart said. “For Russ, he’s somebody I really look up to, and he’s handled it great. The interactions between us, I think it says a lot about him as a person.”

Asked about being viewed as a franchise savior, Dart said he doesn’t see it that way.

“I just try to be the best teammate I can be,” Dart said. “My focus is on the guys, on the players around me. It has nothing to do with myself.”

The reality is it has a lot to do with Dart himself. The Giants need him to turn their season around. And Daboll knows that if this doesn’t work, Dart will be the last starting quarterback who plays for him as Giants head coach.