nbc_csu_broncocommanders_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Broncos vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_giantpats_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Giants vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_vikingsseahawks_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Vikings vs. Seahawks

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Jaxson Dart will take first-team reps on Wednesday

  
Published November 26, 2025 12:56 PM

Jaxson Dart is getting closer to resuming his rookie season.

The Giants quarterback has missed two games since suffering a Week 10 concussion against the Bears. Via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, Giants interim coach Mike Kafka said that Dart will be a “full participant” in practice on Wednesday.

Raanan characterizes the comments as meaning Dart and Jameis Winston will both take first-team reps on Wednesday. Because the Giants don’t play until Monday night against the Patriots, there will be no practice report today.

If first-team reps are shared on Thursday, Dart should be listed as a “limited” participant in practice. As we (and the Ravens) learned last month, if a player doesn’t take all of his normal reps, he should be listed as “limited.”

And so, if Dart is listed as a “full” participant on Thursday, it will mean that he took every first-team rep.

Regardless, he seems to be moving toward receiving full clearance to return to the field.