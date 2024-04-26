Jayden Daniels: I’m excited to come in and really change the culture

The Commanders got their quarterback, selecting Jayden Daniels at No. 2 overall on Thursday night.

Speaking with the media after the selection, Daniels said he couldn’t wait to get to work.

"[M]y childhood dream came true and I’m blessed to be here and be able to hear my name called,” Daniels said, via transcript from the team.

Daniels noted that the Commanders didn’t show their hand too much when it came to their interest in him. But he was “pretty confident based off the conversation that we had that I [would be] able to come here and fit into the Commanders team.”

With a new G.M. in Adam Peters and head coach in Dan Quinn, Daniels wants to be one of the key factors in turning the franchise’s fortunes.

“I’m very confident,” Daniels said. “Obviously, it’s a new regime there and, you know, I’m excited just to come in and really just change the culture and help the team win in each and every way that I can. Come in, work hard and we’ll see where the course takes itself.”

There’s a long way to go before the regular season starts but Daniels said he’s excited to get in the building and compete.

“I know Jahan [Dotson] previously just, you know, we’re kind of around the same age,” Daniels said. “Obviously, what Terry [McLaurin] has done at the next level. You got a great running back in Brian Robinson. You know, Austin Ekeler, those guys are very explosive players. New additions with Zach Ertz.

“I’m just happy to come in and learn how to be a pro.