nbc_pft_chargerstakealt_240426.jpg
Alt fits Harbaugh’s blueprint for Chargers
nbc_pft_defensiveplayersdrafted_240426.jpg
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
nbc_pft_sevenwrs_240424.jpg
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Jayden Daniels: Not a given I’m a starter, I have to earn it

  
Published April 26, 2024 08:22 PM

The Commanders didn’t take Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick for him to spend an extended period of time on the bench, but Daniels isn’t taking the starting quarterback job for granted.

Marcus Mariota signed with the Commanders this offseason and has experience as a starter that will give him at least a nominal chance of winning a competition for the job before September. Head coach Dan Quinn said on Friday that there’s “no timeline” to name Daniels the starter and the incoming rookie said he’s prepared to go out and win the job in the coming months.

“It is not a given I’m a starter Week One,” Daniels said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “I got to earn it. I got to learn the playbook, earn the respect of my teammates, and go out there and try to win football games.”

It would be a major upset if Daniels isn’t starting for the Commanders in the season opener, but the team is likely happy to hear that he isn’t taking it for granted.