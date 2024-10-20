Jayden Daniels ruled out for remainder of Sunday’s game

Jayden Daniels is back on the sideline with the Commanders for the second half of Sunday’s game against the Panthers, but he’s no longer in his uniform.

Daniels left the game in the first quarter to have X-rays on injured ribs and the team announced at the start of the second half that he has been ruled out for the rest of the game. Daniels gave Evan Washburn of CBS Sports a thumbs up when asked if he’s OK and he was smiling and waving to fans upon returning to the field.

Head coach Dan Quinn will likely share further details on Daniels’s condition after the game, but there’s little reason for the team to bring back Daniels in this game.

The Commanders are up 27-0 and there’s little reason to think the Panthers are capable of mounting a comeback that would keep the Commanders from improving to 5-2 on the season.