Jayden Daniels sees “night and day” difference from last year

At this time last summer, we were waiting to see how quickly Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels would be able to adapt to the NFL game.

The answer to that didn’t take long to find out. Daniels helped Washington to wins in seven of their first nine games. Daniels threw 25 touchdowns and ran for 891 yards in the regular season before leading the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game and winning the offensive rookie of the year award.

That makes what Daniels can do for an encore the big question of this summer and Daniels was asked at a Thursday press conference if he feels a major difference heading into his second year with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

“I think so,” Daniels said. “Just being more comfortable in the offense, another year under my belt under the system. I understand what Kliff is calling and what we want to accomplish as an offense. I got different tools in my tool belt to get to different protections, to get to different runs versus certain looks. Most definitely night and day.”

Opposing teams will have a better sense of what Daniels and Kingsbury will be looking to do after getting a full year of tape on the duo, but a higher base comfort level for Daniels should allow the Commanders to add wrinkles that can expand their offensive capabilities. Turning that possibility into reality will be a top goal for the rest of the summer in Washington.