 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_broncosjerseys_240423.jpg
Broncos unveil new ‘Mile High Collection’ uniforms
nbc_pft_cousins_240423.jpg
Cousins tampering punishment could affect draft
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240423.jpg
Maye has no complaints about WAS’ Top Golf trip

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_broncosjerseys_240423.jpg
Broncos unveil new ‘Mile High Collection’ uniforms
nbc_pft_cousins_240423.jpg
Cousins tampering punishment could affect draft
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240423.jpg
Maye has no complaints about WAS’ Top Golf trip

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jayden Daniels separates from Drake Maye as favorite to go second overall, again

  
Published April 23, 2024 10:18 AM

The bettors are speaking, again.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has regained his standing as the favorite to be the second overall pick in the 2024 draft. The latest DraftKings odds update has Daniels at -160. North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is at +150.

Just a few days ago, Maye and Daniels had identical odds of -115, after Daniels had been the clear favorite. The shift happened after Washington brought four of the top quarterback prospects to town for a joint visit.

The betting trends are typically a reflection of the mood as dictated by the news and the vibe that comes from it. Currently, the mood is that it will be Daniels at No. 2.

That doesn’t mean the Commanders will be the team to take him. Maybe someone will trade up to the No. 2 spot.

Now is the time for everyone to keep their cards close to the vest. On Thursday night, everyone will start showing their hands. And it could get very interesting.