Jayden Daniels will play in preseason opener at Jets

The Jayden Daniels era in D.C. begins on Saturday.

Via multiple reports, Commanders coach Dan Quinn told reporters on Sunday that Daniels will play in the team’s preseason opener at the Jets.

It’s no surprise, but it’s never entirely clear how coaches will approach the distribution of reps in a three-game preseason. And there’s also a calculated risk to shifting any quarterback from the no-touch practice rules to full-contact football.

Daniels should be able to protect himself. He enters the NFL as one of its most physically gifted quarterbacks. The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner can both throw and run his way out of trouble.

It’s unclear how long he’ll play. Other options on the roster are Marcus Mariota, Jeff Driskel, and undrafted rookie Sam Hartman.

It’s also unclear whether the Jets’ starter, Aaron Rodgers, will be playing in that same game.