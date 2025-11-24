Jayden Daniels will return to practice this week but won’t play Sunday

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will return to practice this week, coach Dan Quinn said Monday. Daniels, though, is not cleared for contact yet.

“He will be able to return to practice. We had our first session today,” Quinn said, via video from Ben Standig of Last Man Standig, “but he has not been cleared for contact, so he’ll probably be unlikely to play [Sunday]. But, man, it’s good to get started and get the return-to-play going. That’s a big deal for us.”

Daniels dislocated his elbow in a Nov. 2 game against the Seahawks.

Despite the team’s 3-8 record, Quinn said the Commanders did not consider shutting down Daniels for the season.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin (quad) is close to returning after aggravating his injury in an Oct. 27 loss to the Chiefs. Quinn said the Commanders will have to see McLaurin practice first to see where he is.

Safety Will Harris (fibula) could return to action this week for the first time since Week 3.