nbc_pft_week12trending_251124.jpg
Arrow up for Cowboys, Cousins after Week 12 wins
nbc_pft_jagsvcards_251124.jpg
Jaguars overcome turnovers, beat Cardinals in OT
nbc_pft_bears_251124.jpg
Will Johnson win AP NFL Coach of the Year award?

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Jayden Daniels will return to practice this week but won’t play Sunday

  
Published November 24, 2025 04:10 PM

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will return to practice this week, coach Dan Quinn said Monday. Daniels, though, is not cleared for contact yet.

“He will be able to return to practice. We had our first session today,” Quinn said, via video from Ben Standig of Last Man Standig, “but he has not been cleared for contact, so he’ll probably be unlikely to play [Sunday]. But, man, it’s good to get started and get the return-to-play going. That’s a big deal for us.”

Daniels dislocated his elbow in a Nov. 2 game against the Seahawks.

Despite the team’s 3-8 record, Quinn said the Commanders did not consider shutting down Daniels for the season.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin (quad) is close to returning after aggravating his injury in an Oct. 27 loss to the Chiefs. Quinn said the Commanders will have to see McLaurin practice first to see where he is.

Safety Will Harris (fibula) could return to action this week for the first time since Week 3.