Jayden Reed scores his second touchdown on a 70-yard bomb

Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy did something noteworthy Thursday night: He became only the fifth wide receiver with a 20-plus-yard touchdown run and a 30-plus-yard touchdown reception in the same game the past 20 years.

Make it six.

After nearly throwing two interceptions in the possession, Jordan Love stepped up in the pocket on third-and-10 and found Jayden Reed running free. Reed caught the pass at the Eagles 40 and avoided C.J. Gardner-Johnson at the 30 for a 70-yard touchdown.

Reed earlier had a 33-yard touchdown run.

The Packers lead 19-14 with 5:11 remaining in the first half.

Reed has two catches for 79 yards and one rush for 33 yards.