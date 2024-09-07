 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jayden Reed scores his second touchdown on a 70-yard bomb

  
Published September 6, 2024 09:40 PM

Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy did something noteworthy Thursday night: He became only the fifth wide receiver with a 20-plus-yard touchdown run and a 30-plus-yard touchdown reception in the same game the past 20 years.

Make it six.

After nearly throwing two interceptions in the possession, Jordan Love stepped up in the pocket on third-and-10 and found Jayden Reed running free. Reed caught the pass at the Eagles 40 and avoided C.J. Gardner-Johnson at the 30 for a 70-yard touchdown.

Reed earlier had a 33-yard touchdown run.

The Packers lead 19-14 with 5:11 remaining in the first half.

Reed has two catches for 79 yards and one rush for 33 yards.