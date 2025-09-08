Jayden Reed, Zach Tom, Aaron Banks would have missed Packers practice Monday

The Packers released their first injury report of the week on Monday and it shows that three key offensive players were listed as out ahead of their Thursday game against the Commanders.

Wide receiver Jayden Reed (foot), right tackle Zach Tom (oblique), and left guard Aaron Banks (ankle, groin) make up that group. The Packers didn’t actually practice on Monday, so the participation levels are estimations.

Reed had three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on 18 snaps in the win over the Lions. Tom played 30 snaps while Banks was on the field for 43 of the 48 offensive plays.

Defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr. (groin) and cornerback Bo Melton (shoulder) were also listed as out of practice. Safety Zayne Anderson (knee), wide receiver Matthew Golden (ankle), cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee), defensive end Micah Parsons (back), defensive lineman Barryn Sorrell (knee), and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (calf) were listed as limited.

Quarterback Jordan Love (left thumb) and punter Daniel Whelan (right knee) would have been full participants in practice for Green Bay.