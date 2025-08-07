 Skip navigation
Jaydon Blue’s ankle injury has his availability for Saturday in question

  
Published August 7, 2025 07:00 PM

Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue was injured during Thursday’s practice.

Blue spun to the ground awkwardly after defensive end Sam Williams grabbed Blue’s facemask. He remained on the ground before taking a cart to the injury tent and later was escorted to the training room.

Blue returned to the practice field in street clothes.

He told Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he injured his ankle.

Although Blue insisted he is fine, his availability for the preseason opener on Saturday against the Rams now is in question.

Blue, a fifth-round pick, is a favorite to land a feature role on the offense after debunking questions about his work habits.

Veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders also are expected to be big contributors in the backfield.

Tight end Jake Ferguson also left practice early after taking a shot in the back from linebacker Kenneth Murray.