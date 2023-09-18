Jaylen Waddle in concussion protocol after taking big hit Sunday

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is in the concussion protocol to kick off the week.

Head coach Mike McDaniel announced that Waddle is in the protocol during his Monday press conference.

The wideout left Sunday night’s game against the Patriots with a little under than five minutes to play after taking a big hit from linebacker Marte Mapu while trying to catch a pass from Tua Tagovailoa. Mapu was penalized for the hit and Waddle did not return before the game was over.

Waddle had four catches for a team-high 86 yards before leaving the game on Sunday night. He has eight catches for 164 yards through the first two weeks of the regular season.