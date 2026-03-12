Dolphins officially release Tua Tagovailoa, with post-June 1 designation

The Cardinals released quarterback Kyler Murray the moment the clock struck 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday to start the new league year. The Dolphins at least slept on it before cutting the cord on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa was released on Thursday morning.

Not that they had a decision to make with the benefit of some beauty rest. Or that they needed to dump his salary for cap purposes. By using the post-June 1 designation, he’ll remain on the books at his current salary until June 1.

Per the team, Tua’s 2026 option bonus was exercised prior to his release. That reduces the 2026 dead-money charge from $67.4 million to $55.2 million, and it increases the 2027 charge from $31.8 million to $43.8 million. It adds up to a record $99.2 million in cap charges over the next two years — due in large part to the fact that the Dolphins owe him $54 million this year.

That’s the better way to handle it. With the cap going up every year, the 2027 cap dollars will have a smaller relative impact than they’d have in 2026.

Regardless, one of the worst contracts in recent history, if not ever, has been terminated. The Dolphins, who were bidding against no one, gave Tua a market-level deal while he had a year left on his first-round rookie contract. It’s enough to justify firing former G.M. Chris Grier again, frankly.

Tua is now free to sign with anyone. He’s expected to agree to terms with the Falcons. There’s no reason to do anything other than a one-year, $1.3 million deal, with the Dolphins paying the $52.7 million balance.