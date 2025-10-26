 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaylen Waddle puts Dolphins up 24-3 in Atlanta

  
Published October 26, 2025 03:05 PM

The Dolphins got blown out on the road in Week 7, but Week 8’s road trip is going much better for them.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle took a short pass from Tua Tagovailoa and broke loose for a 43-yard score with 4:18 left in the third quarter. It was Tagovailoa’s third touchdown pass of the afternoon and the Dolphins now lead 24-3.

The Falcons appeared to be driving for points early in the third quarter, but running back Bijan Robinson fumbled in the red zone and linebacker Tyrel Dodson recovered the ball for the first turnover of the day.

Robinson has just 22 yards on the ground and the Falcons have 85 as a team while playing with Kirk Cousins at quarterback in place of the injured Michael Penix.