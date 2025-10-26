Jaylen Waddle puts Dolphins up 24-3 in Atlanta

The Dolphins got blown out on the road in Week 7, but Week 8’s road trip is going much better for them.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle took a short pass from Tua Tagovailoa and broke loose for a 43-yard score with 4:18 left in the third quarter. It was Tagovailoa’s third touchdown pass of the afternoon and the Dolphins now lead 24-3.

The Falcons appeared to be driving for points early in the third quarter, but running back Bijan Robinson fumbled in the red zone and linebacker Tyrel Dodson recovered the ball for the first turnover of the day.

Robinson has just 22 yards on the ground and the Falcons have 85 as a team while playing with Kirk Cousins at quarterback in place of the injured Michael Penix.