Jaylen Waddle puts Dolphins up 7-0

The Dolphins offense had a tough time in the second half of last Sunday’s game against the Bills, but they’re off to a good start this weekend.

Tua Tagovailoa completed 6-of-7 passes on the team’s opening drive of the game, including a two-yard toss to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in the end zone. The touchdown put Miami up 7-0 with just over seven minutes to play in the first quarter.

Miami only ran once on their opening drive, but it was an effective one. Rookie De’Von Achane picked up 24 yards on their first offensive play and Waddle, Tyreek Hill, and Cedrick Wilson all picked up first downs on the way to the end zone.

The Giants opened the game with a first down, but they stalled from there as they play without running back Saquon Barkley and three offensive linemen.