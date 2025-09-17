 Skip navigation
Jaylen Waddle questionable, Darren Waller out for Thursday vs. Bills

  
Published September 17, 2025 02:33 PM

The Dolphins may not have one of their top receivers for Thursday night’s game against the Bills.

Receiver Jaylen Waddle is officially questionable for the contest with his shoulder injury.

Waddle was added to the injury report on Tuesday as a limited participant and was limited on Wednesday as well.

The Dolphins held a walk-through on Wednesday.

In two games this season, Waddle has nine catches for 98 yards with a touchdown.

While he was listed as a limited participant on all three injury reports this week, tight end Darren Waller (hip) has still been ruled out. He has yet to make his Dolphins debut since coming out of retirement this summer.

Cornerback Storm Duck (ankle) and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (calf) have also been ruled out for the game.

Defensive tackle Benito Jones (oblique) and linebacker Chop Robinson (knee) are both questionable after they were listed as limited all three days this week.

Cornerback Ethan Bonner (hamstring), offensive lineman Aaron Brewer (hip), receiver Malik Washington (thumb), and running back Jaylen Wright (knee) are all off the injury report and are set to play Thursday night.