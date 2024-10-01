Jaylen Waddle: We have to be better than good when your starting QB is out

The Dolphins did not get much of anything going offensively in their 31-12 loss to the Titans on Monday night.

Making his first start at quarterback for the club, Tyler Huntley finished 14-of-22 for 96 yards but was also the team’s leading rusher with 40 yards and a touchdown — scored with 3:36 left in the fourth quarter. Miami totaled just 184 yards, 13 first downs, and was 2-of-12 on third down.

Receiver Jaylen Waddle — who led the team with four catches for 36 yards — lamented the offense’s performance after the game.

“Playmakers got to be playmakers. We have to be better than good when your starting quarterback is out,” Waddle said, via Said Dean of USA TODAY. “We have to be extra open to clear it up for the quarterback. He’s new here. We just have to go out and make plays for him.”

Now at 1-3, the Dolphins will try to end their three-game losing streak when they play the Patriots on the road in Week 5.