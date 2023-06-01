 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaylon Johnson plans to join Bears for OTAs next week

  
Published June 1, 2023 07:08 AM

The Bears have been working without cornerback Jaylon Johnson at OTAs this offseason, but that’s set to change.

Johnson said on ESPN Radio Thursday that he plans to join the team for next week’s workouts. He said he’s had “a lot of things off the field going on” that have kept him from joining the team so far this spring.

Johnson is heading into his fourth season and said earlier in the offseason that he hoped contract extension talks would pick up, but said on Thursday that he’s not focused on his contract at this point.

“Honestly, for me, it used to be a lot of pressure ,” Johnson said. “I would even say for me going into my third year, I felt like that was the year for me to put myself out there to be able to have a new contract, to be able to re-up. For me, it’s just about going out and being who I am. I know I can be a dominant corner. I am a dominant corner in this league, following No. 1 wide receivers and just finding ways to continue to do my job at a high rate, continue to be a better teammate, continue to find ways to win. . . . With winning comes paychecks, and I think at the end of the day, I need to focus on winning. That’s what I’m worried about going into Year Four.”

Johnson was a 2020 second-round pick and he has 125 tackles, an interception, 31 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 39 career games.