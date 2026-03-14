Jaylon Jones will re-sign with the Bears

Cornerback Jaylon Jones will be sticking around Chicago for the 2026 season.

Jones signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he has agreed to a new deal with the team. It is a one-year pact for the cornerback.

Jones left the Bears as a free agent last offseason, but returned to Chicago after being waived by the Cardinals. He has been a core special teams player throughout his time in Chicago, but has not seen much time on defense since his rookie season.

Jones had 16 tackles last season and he has 101 tackles and two forced fumbles for his career.