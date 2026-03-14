 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_accelertorprogram_260313.jpg
NFL’s Accelerator program returns after hiatus
nbc_pft_pearcejr_260313.jpg
Pearce charged with three felonies, misdemeanor
nbc_pft_whowillstart_v2_260313.jpg
Is Vikings starting QB job Murray’s to lose?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_accelertorprogram_260313.jpg
NFL’s Accelerator program returns after hiatus
nbc_pft_pearcejr_260313.jpg
Pearce charged with three felonies, misdemeanor
nbc_pft_whowillstart_v2_260313.jpg
Is Vikings starting QB job Murray’s to lose?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaylon Jones will re-sign with the Bears

  
Published March 14, 2026 11:16 AM

Cornerback Jaylon Jones will be sticking around Chicago for the 2026 season.

Jones signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he has agreed to a new deal with the team. It is a one-year pact for the cornerback.

Jones left the Bears as a free agent last offseason, but returned to Chicago after being waived by the Cardinals. He has been a core special teams player throughout his time in Chicago, but has not seen much time on defense since his rookie season.

Jones had 16 tackles last season and he has 101 tackles and two forced fumbles for his career.