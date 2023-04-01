 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jed York explains decision to spend big on Javon Hargrave

  
Published April 1, 2023 06:27 AM
nbc_pft_shanahanonlance_230329
March 29, 2023 07:52 AM
Kyle Shanahan acknowledged it’s going to be harder for Trey Lance to win back the starting QB job, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to map out the Niners’ QB situation.

The 49ers surprised many by signing former Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to a four-year, $84 million contract. But they’ll spend, selectively, to make the team better.

“We are never going to be a huge spender, but I think when we do spend, we have to make sure it’s deliberate ,” CEO Jed York said at the league meetings, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. “Making the trade for Christian [McCaffrey] last year, getting Javon and a few others in free agency, this year. . . .

“You want to make sure you’re adding to the club and making sure you’re giving the club a chance to win.”

York explained that the team has been careful about spending big in free agency for years, back to the days when Scot McGloughan was G.M. and Mike Nolan was head coach.

“We’ve never been a huge spend-in-free-agency club,” York said. “That’s not really our belief. But when you’re going to spend in free agency, you better make it count, because you’re going to spend a lot of money.”

York explained that the team “loved” Hargrave when he came out of college, in 2016. He turned 30 in February.

Although the 49ers soon need to give a major contract to defensive end Nick Bosa, the reigning defensive player of the year, it helps to have a trio of quarterbacks who collectively consume a relatively small chunk of cap space. Trey Lance is entering the third year of his rookie deal, Sam Darnold has a one-year, $4.5 million contract, and Brock Purdy is making peanuts as the last player drafted in 2022 -- and he’s at least two seasons away from a second contract.

So now is the time to spend elsewhere for the 49ers. And that could mean, for Hargrave, it’s a two-year, $40.75 million deal .