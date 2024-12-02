 Skip navigation
Jeff Ulbrich: Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback

  
Published December 2, 2024 10:39 AM

After Sunday’s 26-21 loss to the Seahawks, Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said he wasn’t considering a quarterback change “as of today” before adding that he’d watch film of the game before making any decisions about changes.

Ulbrich met the media again on Monday and a chance to review the highlights and lowlights of the 3-9 team’s latest loss didn’t change his view of how to move forward at the position. Ulbrich called Rodgers “our quarterback” and said he will remain the starter for this week’s game against the Dolphins.

“We have great belief in Aaron,” Ulbrich said, via multiple reporters. “We think he gives us the best opportunity to win.”

There hasn’t been much evidence that Rodgers or anyone else on the current roster gives the Jets much of an opportunity to win, but finding people that might provide that is going to have to wait until the offseason.