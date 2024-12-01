Jeff Ulbrich on Aaron Rodgers: No QB change as of today

Aaron Rodgers turns 41 on Monday and he won’t be celebrating with a win.

Rodgers and the Jets jumped out to a 21-7 lead at home against the Seahawks, but did not score again and the Seahawks were able to leave Jersey as 26-21 winners. Their comeback began when Rodgers had a ball tipped and Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams returned the ball 92 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Rodgers didn’t turn the ball over again, but he continued to look like the same past-his-prime quarterback that he has looked like all season while going 21-of-39 for 185 yards. Coming into the game, interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said that the team was not considering shutting Rodgers down but the quarterback’s performance against Seattle led to more questions about a possible change for the 3-9 team.

“Not as of today,” Ulbrich said in his postgame press conference.

Ulbrich did add that he wanted to evaluate the film of the game before making any decisions about how to proceed for next Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. The evaluation of Rodgers figures to be a big topic at his Monday press conference as well.