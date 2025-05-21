Jeff Ulbrich: I’ve felt nothing but support from Falcons

Falcons defensive coordinator’s Jeff Ulbrich return to Atlanta has been a bumpy one, but he hasn’t sensed any misgivings from the team about bringing him back.

Ulbrich’s son Jax made a prank call to Shedeur Sanders during the draft after getting the quarterback’s number — which was distributed by the NFL to teams — off of his father’s iPad. The younger Ulbrich apologized to Sanders, who was eventual drafted by the Browns in the fifth round, and the NFL fined the Falcons $250,000 and Ulbrich $100,000 for failing to secure the information.

On Wednesday, Ulbrich said at a press conference that he never felt like the Falcons considered parting ways with him in the wake of the revelation.

“In all honesty, I never went there, but I felt nothing but support from the organization in every single way -- from the people that worked the line in the cafeteria to [team owner Arthur Blank] himself, all of them,” Ulbrich said, via Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com. “I felt great support from him. It was one of the biggest reasons, in all honesty, that I came back here, because of the organization and what I think of this building.”

Ulbrich was the linebackers coach in Atlanta from 2015 to 2020 and worked as the interim defensive coordinator under interim head coach Raheem Morris to close out the 2020 season. Morris is heading into his second season as the Falcons’ head coach and he hired Ulbrich to replace the fired Jimmy Lake.