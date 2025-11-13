 Skip navigation
Jeffery Simmons returns to Titans practice

  
Published November 13, 2025 05:03 PM

The Titans could get defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons back in the lineup this weekend.

Simmons missed the last two games with a hamstring injury and remained out of practice on Wednesday, but he was on the field as a limited participant on Thursday. Friday will bring more word on Simmons’ chances of playing against the Texans.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley (hamstring) remained limited. He’s missed the last three games.

Edge rusher Arden Key (quad), running back Kalel Mullings (ankle), tight end Chig Okonkwo (foot), wide receiver Bryce Oliver (knee), and defensive lineman C.J. Ravenell (ankle) were also limited participants. Safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) did not participate in practice while safety Mike Brown (knee), center Lloyd Cushenberry (ankle), defensive end James Lynch (shoulder), and guard Kevin Zeitler (rest) were all full participants.