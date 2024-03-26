Jeffrey Lurie explains reasons for keeping Nick Sirianni

Three years ago, a fateful end-of-season meeting between Eagles coach Doug Pederson and owner Jeffrey Lurie got Pederson fired. This year, current coach Nick Sirianni seemed to be in danger for several days after the Eagles made an embarrassing wild-card exit from the playoffs, with a 32-9 loss to the Buccaneers. Sirianni’s meeting with Lurie went much better.

Meeting with reporters at the annual meeting in Orlando, Lurie explained the decision to stick with Sirianni for another season.

“The things with Nick I have to say were really impressive were wanting to truly improve the ingredients of the offense, truly improve who was gonna — in terms of leading the offense and the direction it would go,” Lurie said. “Wanted to be much more innovative, much more dynamic. Of course bring the things that brought us a lot of success, but very open to finding the best possible offensive coordinator, and the same with defensive coordinator.”

Kellen Moore is the new offensive coordinator, and Vic Fangio will run the defense.

“Nick’s conscious desire to have top-notch coordinators under him really drove a lot of the strategy, and he was hellbent on making sure we had the best,” Lurie said. “And, you know, highly encouraged by his both analysis of where we’re at, no excuses, basically a fundamental understanding of what needs to be better than the last five or six weeks of the season.”

Whether that’s enough to help Sirianni survive another bad season remains to be seen. He’ll be far better off if he leads the Eagles to another good season.