Jerick McKinnon activated from injured reserve, remains questionable for Sunday

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said earlier this week that there was a slim chance that running back Jerick McKinnon would be activated from injured reserve ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, but that turned out to be all the chance he needed.

The Chiefs activated McKinnon on Saturday, so he will be eligible to play against the 49ers on Sunday. It remains to be seen whether he will play or not. McKinnon was listed as limited in practice all week due to his groin injury and he’s designated as questionable to play.

McKinnon had 21 carries for 60 yards a touchdown and 25 catches for 192 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games this season. He had four carries for 34 yards and three catches for 15 yards in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win last year. His last carry ended with him sliding to a stop at the Philadelphia 2-yard-line to allow the Chiefs to run out most of the clock before Harrison Butker’s game-winning field goal.

Kansas City also activated wide receiver Skyy Moore from injured reserve this week.

