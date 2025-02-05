Jermaine Johnson: I’ve been through too much to come back as an average player

The list of things that went wrong for the 2024 Jets is long enough that edge rusher Jermaine Johnson’s torn Achilles got lost in the shuffle, but it was a major loss for the team’s defense.

Johnson made the Pro Bowl in 2023 after recording 7.5 sacks, so losing the 2022 first-round pick two games into last season was a major blow to the team’s defense. During an appearance on PFT Live Tuesday, Johnson discussed his mindset for returning from the injury and said that he was neither resting on his laurels before the injury nor doing so now.

“Throw the Pro Bowl season in the trash, I gotta restart,” Johnson said. “That’s how I was going into 2024 anyway. You gotta earn success. It’s rented. My mindset was coming to earn it again anyway. . . . Popped an Achilles, first major injury, let’s earn it again. I’ve been through so much on my journey here and I didn’t come this far to be an average player or make the Pro Bowl one time. I came here to help my teammates win and win the Super Bowl.”

Johnson’s injury came before the Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh and he’ll return to a team being run by Aaron Glenn. Johnson attended Glenn’s opening press conference and said he’s “ready to run through a brick wall” for the new coach and the Jets will be hoping that his sprints will end at the opposing quarterback more often than not.