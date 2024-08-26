 Skip navigation
Jerod Mayo: Drake Maye has gone from deferring to competing

  
August 25, 2024

The Patriots still haven’t elevated rookie quarterback Drake Maye to the top of the depth chart. It’s unclear when they will. However, coach Jerod Mayo has seen something that could hasten the shift.

“I think early on he was trying to defer and just be a good teammate,” Mayo told Scott Zolak during a Sunday night pregame appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “Now, he’s competing to be the starting quarterback; he’s really kind of ramped up his preparation and production on the field.”

That doesn’t mean Maye is on the verge of winning the job. As Reiss noted in his excellent Sunday notes column on the Patriots, Mayo said on his latest weekly radio show that there’s a broader process at play

“We’re going to stick to the [development] plan -- it may not be a popular plan, but we’re doing what we think is right for the organization, not only in the near term but also in the long term,” Mayo said.

For now, it’s likely that veteran Jacoby Brissett will start. Later in the year, Maye could take over.

Unfortunately for the Patriots, the bye doesn’t come until Week 14. The extra days provide an enhanced opportunity to make the change.