Jerod Mayo: I’m focused on rebuilding relationships, knocking down silos

The Patriots formally introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach on Wednesday and Mayo’s predecessor came up during a question early in the proceedings.

Mayo said that he’s “not trying to be” Bill Belichick as he takes over the reins of the organization and he noted one way he’ll differ from his former boss. Mayo said that the team will have named coordinators for offense, defense, and special teams because he feels those titles are important to the way coaches are viewed even if he doesn’t think it matters as much inside the organization.

Mayo did say that he learned “hard work works” from Belichick and that will be something he continues to push as a key part of the organization. He said his immediate work will be focused on shoring up some things that might be weaker than he would like them to be as he puts his stamp on the team.

“We have a good foundation,” Mayo said. “My thing here over the next few weeks is to rebuild some relationships, knock down silos and collaborate. That’s what I’m focused on.”

Mayo said “everything is under evaluation” when it comes to the makeup of the coaching staff and said that he wants “people around me that are going to question my ideas or question the way we have done things in the past” rather than anyone who will help to create an echo chamber. What that construction process looks like will be closely watched in New England and around the league.