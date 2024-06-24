 Skip navigation
Jerod Mayo: Keion White is stepping forward as a leader in New England

  
Published June 24, 2024 08:43 AM

As a second-round rookie last season, Patriots pass rusher Keion White was primarily a backup, starting only four games and playing a little less than half of the team’s defensive snaps. But the Patriots are expecting big things from him in Year Two.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo named White when asked which player has surprised him so far, calling him a budding team leader.

“Keion has kind of taken that step forward as far as being a leader -- not as much vocally, but you see him actually leading the groups and working well,” Mayo said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.

The Patriots are in desperate need of an influx of young talent on the roster, as the last years of the Bill Belichick era left the cupboard bare. They hope White is on the verge of becoming one of the leaders of a younger, better team than they had last year.