Jerod Mayo on possible QB change: We have a long flight to go back and watch film

  
Published September 29, 2024 08:39 PM

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo started getting questions about how long Jacoby Brissett will be the starting quarterback after their Week Three loss to the Jets and he fielded more of them on Sunday.

Brissett was 19-of-32 for 168 yards, a touchdown and an interception that 49ers linebacker Fred Warner returned for a touchdown. He also lost a fumble during the 30-13 loss and Mayo said that the team would review the film of the game before deciding on whether Brissett or Drake Maye will be the starter against the Dolphins next week.

“At this point, Jacoby is our starting quarterback,” Mayo said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “I haven’t watched any film or anything like that. He’s been a great leader. He just broke the huddle down after I talked to the guys. We have to watch the film. We have a long flight to go back and watch the film and we’re always evaluating every single position.”

Maye was drafted third overall to become the starting quarterback, so it’s just a matter of time before a change is made. We’ll likely find out early in the week if that time is now.