Jerod Mayo on the Patriots: “We’re a soft football team across the board”

The Patriots beat the Bengals in Week 1. And now New England has lost six games in a row.

It gets worse. After Sunday’s 32-16 loss to the Jaguars in London, coach Jerod Mayo provided a candid assessment of the Patriots.

“We’re a soft football team across the board,” Mayo told reporters, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

Soft is something they never were under coach Bill Belichick. Overmatched post-Tom Brady? Sure. Soft, no.

It’s on Mayo to make the Patriots not soft. While it’s hard to imagine owner Robert Kraft firing his hand-picked successor to Belichick after only one year, the losses are piling up.

If the Pats don’t toughen up soon, Mayo could be in danger of being the latest one-and-done NFL head coach.