Jerod Mayo: We have to support Jacoby Brissett, keep him clean and give him opportunities

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said on Friday that Jacoby Brissett “is our quarterback until I say he’s not the quarterback” and the message wasn’t any different on Monday.

Mayo was asked at his press conference if the team was going to move forward with the “status quo” in terms of how they will prepare Brissett and Drake Maye for their Week Four game against the 49ers.

“Yeah. Right now, Jacoby is still our starting quarterback,” Mayo said, via a transcript from the team. “Even after the game, I watched that film the whole way back home. I got in early in the morning and still felt the same way. We have to support him across the board as a coaching staff and as players. We have to support him, keep him clean, and hopefully give him opportunities to look for the open receiver.”

One part of keeping Brissett clean is the health of the offensive line. Left tackle Vederian Lowe and left guard Sidy Sow both missed last Thursday’s loss to the Jets and Mayo said he expected both to take part in practice on Monday, but he stopped well short of saying either player is likely to return to game action.