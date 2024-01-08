Jerome Baker, Andrew Van Ginkel, Cameron Goode all likely out for postseason

The injuries to Miami’s group of linebackers continue to stack up.

In his Monday press conference, head coach Mike McDaniel said Andrew Van Ginkel, Jerome Baker, and Cameron Goode are all out for Saturday night’s game against Kansas City, with Baker and Goode done for the rest of the postseason.

Baker underwent wrist surgery for an injury suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Bills. Goode suffered a torn patellar tendon.

Van Ginkel, however, could be back at some point in the postseason if the Dolphins continue to advance.

The Dolphins have suffered several defensive injuries in recent weeks, particularly at outside linebacker. Jaelan Phillips suffered a torn Achilles during the team’s Black Friday win over the Jets and Bradley Chubb suffered a torn ACL during the Week 17 loss to Baltimore.

McDaniel noted that Miami is looking at adding some depth at edge rusher.

With the Dolphins and Chiefs playing on Saturday, Miami will release its first injury report of the week tomorrow.